Coronavirus: Online travel firms offer refund after spike in cancellations

"…travellers are being cautious in making their (outbound) travel plans," said a spokesperson at MakeMyTrip

Neha Alawadhi 

Tourist wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Taj Mahal, in Agra

Online travel companies have started to fee the pinch of the coronavirus outbreak. “There has been a slowdown in outbound travel bookings since the break of coronavirus. Travellers are being cautious in making their (outbound) travel plans,” said a spokesperson at MakeMyTrip. “We do expect a potential impact on the overall business if the outbreak spreads westwards... Over the past two weeks, we have noticed a spike in cancellations as the outbreak spreads to new markets.”

