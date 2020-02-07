JUST IN
Coronavirus outbreak may disrupt Indian IT firms' China operations

Industry employs over 22,000 people in the country, has been expanding operations over past few years

Neha Alawadhi & Debasis Mohapatra  |  New Delhi/Bengaluru 

The spread of novel coronavirus in China could put Indian information technology firms in a spot, with sources in the know saying that workflow disruption is likely in coming weeks due to restricted mobility. However, so far, the companies have dealt with the crisis by allowing their employees to work from home as the Chinese New Year holiday has been getting extended.

The IT industry is one of the biggest Indian employers in China, with over 22,000 employees in the country, locals as well as expatriates, according to industry sources. Of these, Infosys has over 4,000 and ...

First Published: Fri, February 07 2020. 22:33 IST

