Coronavirus outbreak may disrupt Indian IT firms' China operations

The spread of novel coronavirus in China could put Indian information technology firms in a spot, with sources in the know saying that workflow disruption is likely in coming weeks due to restricted mobility. However, so far, the companies have dealt with the crisis by allowing their employees to work from home as the Chinese New Year holiday has been getting extended.
The IT industry is one of the biggest Indian employers in China, with over 22,000 employees in the country, locals as well as expatriates, according to industry sources. Of these, Infosys has over 4,000 and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST Rs
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
Note: Subscription will be auto renewed, you may cancel any time in the future without any questions asked.
What you get?
ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL
- Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
- Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
- Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
- Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
- Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
- 18 years of archival data.
NOTE :
- The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
- Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
- To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
Note: Subscription will be auto renewed, you may cancel any time in the future without any questions asked.
What you get
ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL
- Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
- Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
- Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
- Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
- Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
NOTE :
- This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
- Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
- To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU