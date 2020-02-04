Coronavirus outbreak may impact India Inc's fund-raising via IPOs, QIPs

The outbreak of coronavirus is likely to impact fund-raising activity this financial year, with Indian firms cancelling or postponing roadshows in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically financial hubs of Singapore and Hong Kong, said three people familiar with the matter. Roadshows are integral to fund-raising — foreign investors get to meet the promoters and query them face-to-face on company prospects.

These are typically held a month or two or even a few weeks prior to the scheduled fund raise. Singapore and Hong Kong, besides the US and Britain, are key for Indian firms that ...