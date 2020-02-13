Coronavirus scare: DBS evacuates 300 workers after employee tests positive

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Two Indians on board Japan cruise ship test positive
Coronavirus LIVE: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
Coronavirus LIVE: Chinese doctor who first warned about virus outbreak dies
Coronavirus LIVE: Toll crosses 1,000; 'public enemy number 1', says WHO
Coronavirus outbreak in China an opportunity for Indian exporters
-
Singapore’s largest bank DBS on Wednesday evacuated 300 staff from its head office and told them to work from home after an employee was found to be infected with coronavirus.
The infected employee was tested on Tuesday and the bank was informed of the confirmation on Wednesday morning, the DBS bank said in a statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU