JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hindalco's Dec-quarter consolidated pre-tax profit down 23% at Rs 1,481 cr
Business Standard

Coronavirus scare: DBS evacuates 300 workers after employee tests positive

The infected employee was tested on Tuesday and the bank was informed of the confirmation on Wednesday morning, the DBS bank said in a statement

Press Trust of India 

DBS Bank Ltd is a Singaporean multinational banking and financial services company
DBS Bank Ltd is a Singaporean multinational banking and financial services company

Singapore’s largest bank DBS on Wednesday evacuated 300 staff from its head office and told them to work from home after an employee was found to be infected with coronavirus.

The infected employee was tested on Tuesday and the bank was informed of the confirmation on Wednesday morning, the DBS bank said in a statement.
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 01:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU