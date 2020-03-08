Coronavirus scare: Russia's Alrosa to cut supply on falling demand

Russia’s leading rough diamond miner Alrosa will cut supply to match the falling demand due to the coronavirus epidemic. Confirming the development, Jim Vimadalal, director, Alrosa India, said, “We have decided to trim supply to match the global demand, which is currently subdued.

The quantum of rough diamond supply cut would not be significant but we are monitoring the demand situation to take a final decision.” Alrosa’s board met in Russia late last week to take a final decision on the rough diamond supply. The decision assumes significance as coronavirus has ...