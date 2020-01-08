Corporate earnings may fall in Q3, but profits could get tax-cut boost

Corporate earnings during the October-December 2019 quarter (Q3FY20) are likely to give a contrasting picture. Analysts expect an improvement in net profit growth, thanks to the gains from the cut in corporate income tax and a better showing by retail lenders, but the contraction in revenues is likely to get worse, indicating a further weakness in the aggregate demand in the economy.

This, analysts say, rules out a quick growth recovery, presenting a fresh challenge for corporate planners. The combined net profit of the Nifty 50 companies is expected to grow by 6.7 per cent ...