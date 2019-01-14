Corporate wars: Netflix, Prime in tussle to expand, show original content

When video-on-demand giants Netflix and Amazon Prime made their quiet entry into India three years ago, they were expected to be premium channels catering only to the top 5 to 10 per cent of English-speaking households. However, to everyone’s surprise, both OTT (over-the-top) players have aggressively moved to grab a larger pie of the Indian entertainment market.

Today, Netflix and Amazon Prime are vying with each other to invest top dollars in producing original content in Hindi and other regional Indian languages. And 2019 promises to be the year when the duo’s battle for the ...