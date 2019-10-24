Corporates prefer gifting vouchers than 'costly' gold this Diwali season

With gold having become 20 per cent pricier this year, Indian corporates have shifted to vouchers for buying bullion or jewellery to appease their clients, customers, and employees this Dhanteras. Many corporates have placed huge orders for purchase of vouchers at 10-15 per cent discount.

Earlier they used to purchase gold coins — mostly in 5g, 10g, and 20g denominations — depending upon contributions from each channel partner in the growth of their business. “The order size for Kalyan Jewellers has moved from gold to vouchers that are easy to redeem. Vouchers ...