Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors

The Life insurance sector has seen a sea-change in recent times. The advent of many private insurers has altered the landscape. Competition has led to loss of market share for LIC. There may also have been a change in attitude towards life insurance due to the pandemic.

Rather than being seen as a tax-saving instrument, many are seeing it now as a necessary seat-belt. While LIC is by far, the largest player, the private sector’s share is now close to 50 per cent, or over that, if we count SBI Life as a private player. There is fierce competition within that space. SBI Life is #2 ...