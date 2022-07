Cosmetics firm L'Oreal ties up with Nasscom to innovate business operations

The research and innovation arm of French and Personal Care Company L'Oréal has partnered with Centre of Excellence (CoE) to develop and adopt emerging technologies to be applied in the company’s business operations. The joint initiative will explore the potential application of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, etc. for the cosmetic or dermatological industry. It would help L'Oréal in its product development, consumer evaluations, personalization, and process optimization. Dr. Yogesh Suradkar, VP Research, and Innovation, SAPMENA Zone, L’oreal said “We are delighted to have entered this alliance which will enable us to co-create and co-innovate new-age, technology-backed solutions. Over the few years, there has been a paradigm shift in the field of beauty, with technology being at the helm of this adaptation.” Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, CoE said, “The partnership will help realize new scientific cutting-edge technologies that will lead a novel generation of ideas & innovation. We work towards strengthening innovation ecosystem that includes enterprises, start-ups & academia to take forward the agenda of digitalisation and generating valuable insights that will benefit the industry and their consumers”

