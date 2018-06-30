JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

After a long lull, Maharashtra tries to catch up on infra development
Business Standard

Court orders investigation into Rs 11-billion Ricoh accounting fraud case

The irregularities saw the parent firm infusing Rs 11.23 billion into the local arm in 2016

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Toshiba deal

A district court has ordered an investigation into the alleged fraudulent transactions worth Rs 11 billion by three Ricoh India employees and two business partners of the company. The metropolitan magistrate of Saket court asked the Delhi police to file an FIR based on the order and probe the matter.

In 2016, Ricoh India, a local subsidiary of Japanese multi-national imaging and engineering solutions firm Ricoh Company, alleged that three of its local employees, along with REDHEX IT Solutions Pvt Ltd and Fourth Dimension Solutions Ltd, indulged in fraudulent accounting practices. Later, a PwC audit revealed that the malpractices, starting January 2014, resulted in losses of over Rs 11 billion for Ricoh. Following this, a Sebi probe indicated wrongdoing. It ordered six top employees of Ricoh India to stay away from dealing in the securities market and ordered a forensic audit of its finances.

ALSO READ: Not in a position to pay interest on Rs 200-bn NCD, says Ricoh India

The irregularities saw the parent firm infusing Rs 11.23 billion into the local arm in 2016. Ricoh informed the Japanese stock exchange that it has taken a hit of Rs 17.11 billion for its India business in the year ending March 2018. Its top executives took a 15 per cent pay cut for a quarter.
First Published: Sat, June 30 2018. 22:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements