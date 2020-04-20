Covid-19 a wake-up call, says Ratan Tata in outreach to slum dwellers

"The outbreak of Covid-19 is a wake-up call about what we are doing and what we are not concerned about," said Ratan Tata, chairman at

Tata said while are blamed as the cause of current problem, slum-dwellers are not being properly taken care of.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis and India's ration story: Mounting stocks and hungry mouths

"High-value homes are designed and built on slum lands and are given (just the) residue. Slum dwellers are rehabilitated in far way locations and are separated from their work places," Tata said at a webinar on future of design and construction.

He said slum dwellers do not have access to free air and live in close proximity of each other.

"There is no examination of acceptable standard of quality of life," he said, adding that are replaced and people made to live under very poor conditions.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India's doubling rate slows down to 7.5 days, says govt

Jimmy Mistry, chairman of Della group said if people directly deal with the slum rehabilitation authority (SRA), and if tenders came out for developers, it would be a game changer in re-developement.

"Redevelopment should be done with societies. Today, slum redevelopment is stuck due to lack of capital. We are stuck with an FSI (floor space index) of 3 to 4, while New York has a FAR (floor area ratio) of 50 and London has 35," he said.

FSI or FAR refers to the amount of construction allowed on a plot of land.