JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

BPCL makes faster, cheaper tech to test crude; in talks with MNCs for sale
Business Standard

Covid-19: Air Deccan halts operations, staff put on sabbatical without pay

In view of the recent global and domestic issues and directive by Indian regulator to suspend flights till April 14, Air Deccan has no option but to cease operations, a statement said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aviation turbine fuel price had risen 60 per cent since mid-2016, adding to the airlines’ woes.
"With heavy heart, I am also compelled to inform that all existing employees of Air Deccan (permanent, temporary and contractual) are being put on sabbatical without pay with immediate effect," he added in the email, which has been accessed by the PTI

With revenues in the aviation sector having drastically reduced amid the 21-day lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Deccan announced on Sunday that it is ceasing its operations until further notice and all employees are being put on sabbatical without pay with immediate effect.

In an email to his employees, Air Deccan CEO Arun Kumar Singh said, "In view of the recent global and domestic issues and subsequent directive by the Indian regulator (to suspend all flights till April 14), Air Deccan has no choice but to cease its operations until further notice."

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank's advances rise 21% in March quarter; deposits go up 24%

"With heavy heart, I am also compelled to inform that all existing employees of Air Deccan (permanent, temporary and contractual) are being put on sabbatical without pay with immediate effect," he added in the email, which has been accessed by the PTI.
First Published: Sun, April 05 2020. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU