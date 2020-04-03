Covid-19: BigBasket to hire 10,000 delivery, warehouse staff, clear backlog

Online grocery start-up has launched an aggressive campaign to hire 10,000 executives for its warehouses and last-mile delivery to clear backlogs and serve new orders. The hiring will be done across 26 cities where the company delivers.

The Bengaluru-based start-up has been facing around 50 per cent shortage of delivery and warehouse staff most of whom have preferred to stay indoors initially owing to police high-handedness and then for their own safety post the nationwide in light of the outbreak.

“With many workers staying home or going back to their villages and towns, we now require people to service this demand. This is why we are hiring delivery and warehouse personnel, and this will work two ways. We will be able to service more customers and also provide employment to those who need it the most at the moment,” said Tanuja Tewari, Vice President-Human Resources,

The company is promising attractive salary and benefits like health insurance, assuring them of providing a safe working environment including disinfecting and sanitizing warehouses, delivery crates, and other equipment on a regular basis, providing employees with gloves and masks, regular thermal scanning of delivery and warehouse staff among others.

The company has been working with cab aggregators, retailers and restaurant associations for hiring to increase delivery frequency. It has already partnered with Uber India to deliver essentials to customers at their doorstep during the In this partnership, Uber’s driver partners will help with last-mile delivery in four cities currently, namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida.

BigBasket has also shifted to cashless payments to ensure the safety of both customers and delivery executives. It also claims to have passes from government authorities to ensure that employees have safe passage for their work.

Currently BigBasket is fulfilling about 75,000 orders per day and is operating 40 per cent of its total capacity. “We have increased our server capacity by 50 per cent. This would enable our app/website to handle more traffic which will help in serving more orders,” said the company.