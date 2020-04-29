Covid-19: Britannia launches WhatsApp store locator to meet consumer demand

-
Foods company Britannia Industries has launched a pan India store locator service to enable consumers to find the company's products in stores nearby. The GPS-based chatbot publishes a list of stores near the consumer’s current location, which have been recently serviced by the company.
The technology has been built to respond to the surge in consumer demand amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown and the consumers’ increasing need to find Britannia products in close proximity.
“Given the ongoing lockdown, our teams are constantly innovating to ensure high accessibility to our products, across geographies and town classes. The WhatsApp Chatbot is one such timely solution built to help consumers discover our products in their neighbourhood,” said Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries.
Earlier this month, Bengaluru-based FMCG company iD Fresh Food had also launched a store finder feature to give customers updated information on iD products available at the open stores near them and the exact quantity of iD products supplied on a given day. The store finder also has a notification feature that provides daily SMS alerts when fresh stocks get refilled at stores.
