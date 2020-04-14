Covid-19: CARS24 offers employees ESOPs in lieu of voluntary pay cut

-
ALSO READ
Six changes in tax rules that come into effect today
Coronavirus at Amazon doorstep in the US as one employee tests positive
Start-up employees must pay attention to risk related to stock option plans
Infosys gives employees Rs 147-crore stocks amid whistleblower allegations
Subscribers wait for EPF withdrawal as Covid-19 lockdown hits operations
-
Online used car marketplace CARS24 on Tuesday said it has introduced a voluntary pay cut for employees that would be invested as ESOPs of the firm.
The company, whose founders have decided to forego their salaries for the next six months amid the Covid-19 crisis, said the employees will get ESOPs worth two times the amount they invest. These 2X ESOPs will be allotted right away, CARS24 said.
A CARS24’s spokesperson said the company would keep evaluating the situation and take all the essential measures while keeping the interest of employees in mind.
ALSO READ: AstraZeneca plans to test new cancer medicine in coronavirus battle
"We are optimistic and believe that we will emerge stronger once the situation is better," the spokesperson added.
The nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended to May 3, has disrupted businesses, especially startups. Many startups are facing financial stress given the paucity of business, and some of them are resorting to measures like salary cuts and even layoffs to weather the ongoing turbulence.
Recently, self-drive mobility platform Zoomcar had said it has decided to defer salaries of senior leaders and CEO Greg Moran as part of its efforts to tide over the "difficult time" on account of the coronavirus crisis.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU