Covid-19 crisis: Briton Pharma gets DCGI nod to launch favipiravir

After Glenmark’s Fabiflu, a second favipiravir—an oral antiviral drug used in Covid-19 treatment—has got approval from the drugs regulator.

Pune-based Brinton Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday it had got the nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to market its brand Faviton, priced at Rs 59 per tablet.

Faviton will be available in a strip of 10 tablets and in a box of 50 tablets. It will be available in 200 mg tablets.

Brinton will also be exporting Faviton globally.

”Emerging favorable global clinical evidence suggests, Favipiravir is an effective treatment option in the management of mild to moderate Covid-19. As this is an orally administered medication, it is more convenient compared to intravenously administered medicines,” the company said in its statement.