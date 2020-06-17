Covid-19 crisis: DLF takes lead, waives rent for beleaguered mall tenants

Realty major DLF has offered respite to its beleaguered mall tenants by waiving off rents, fully or partially, up till March 2021. The Delhi-headquartered firm has already offered a revised scheme on payable modified gross (MG) lease rent to its tenants at its properties in the capital.

In a letter to its tenants, the realtor said it “plans to waive of the entire MG rent from the beginning of the lockdown period up till 15 June”. It has offered 75 per cent waiver on MG rent from 15-30 June. During the second quarter of 2020-21 (July-September), it offered to waive off half ...