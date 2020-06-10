Covid-19 crisis: Gilead working on combo of remdesivir, other drugs

Even as India awaits the commercial launch of remdesivir, US drug major Gilead Sciences is studying other molecules like rheumatoid arthritis drugs — baricitinib and tocilizumab — as combination therapies with remdesivir. Patient recruitment for the tocilizumab combination therapy study will begin this month.

Meanwhile, the company said it applied for a new drug application (NDA) in India for remdesivir in order to support the voluntary licensees based in India. For this, Gilead recently signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements to further expand supply of ...