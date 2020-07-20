Covid-19 crisis: IndiGo looks to raise Rs 3,000 cr, secure long-term future

India’s largest airline IndiGo is in talks to raise fresh funds while travel demand has collapsed during the pandemic, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company, with more than a 52 per cent share of the domestic market, is looking to raise around Rs 3,000 crore to augment long-term future and strengthen its balance sheet. In its discussion with banks, the airline is exploring the possible route of fundraising.

It could either be through a qualified institutional placement or a rights issue. The company may also tie up with banks for debt. This would ...