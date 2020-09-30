Covid-19: Liquid form of remdesivir to smoothen supply, says industry

Shortage of key drug remdesivir, used to treat hospitalised Covid-19 patients, may ease as the liquid form of the medicine may make its way into the market soon. Makers here say that the innovator — Gilead — has come up with a liquid formulation that would be available in the market. The liquid form may be easier and faster to manufacture.

Currently, dry powder form of the drug is available and is converted to a solution. It is then injected into a patient. Multiple manufacturers confirmed that the liquid form of the injectable would shorten the manufacturing process and ...