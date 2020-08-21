Covid-19 has got people investing in health insurance: Star Health CEO

The pandemic has increased awareness about the need for medical insurance. According to a survey by Max Bupa, before the Covid-19 outbreak only 10 per cent of Indians were interested in buying health cover against new-age diseases.

That number has now jumped to 71 per cent. V Jagannathan, chairman & CEO of Star Health, tells T E Narasimhan how the pandemic is changing the face of health insurance. Edited excerpts: How has the pandemic impacted the health insurance sector? There are four sections of society: the upper class; the upper middle-income group; the middle-income group; ...