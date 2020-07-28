JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Flipkart launches 90-minute hyperlocal delivery service, faster than Amazon
Business Standard

Covid-19: IATA says airline traffic recovery to take longer than expected

The International Air Transport Association cited slow virus containment in the United States and developing countries, and a weaker outlook for corporate travel outlook

Topics
IATA | airlines | Coronavirus

Reuters  |  Paris 

airlines, flights, aviation, plane, middle seat
Global airlines expect recovery to be slower than previously expected

Global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecast on Tuesday, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels.

In an update on the crisis which has led to a collapse in travel demand, the International Air Transport Association cited slow virus containment in the United States and developing countries, and a weaker outlook for corporate travel outlook.
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU