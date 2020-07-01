Covid-19 impact: Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide, mostly in Europe

-
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus says it plans to shed 15,000 jobs over the next year, mostly in Europe, as it struggles with the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.
With air traffic not expected to recover to pre-Covid levels before 2023 and potentially as late as 2025, Airbus now needs to take additional measures, the company said in a statement.
It plans to shed 5,000 workers in France, 5,100 in Germany, 1,700 in Britain, 900 in Spain and 1,300 others at Airbus facilities elsewhere.
