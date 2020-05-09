Covid-19 impact: Facebook employees to work from home till 2020 end

will be allowing almost all of its employees to continue working from home through the end of 2020.

The company is also not expecting to open most of its offices before July 6th, the Verge reported.

has said that this decision is based on various factors like information from public health agencies as well as government guidance.





The employees of the social media giant have been working from home since March due to the pandemic. The company has also clarified that it would continue to pay hourly employees who may not be able to work because of reduced staffing, office closures, or if they're sick.

Last month, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg had announced that the company is cancelling physical events with more than 50 people through June 2021.