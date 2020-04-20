Covid-19 impact: India Inc confidence index lowest since 2008 crisis

JUST IN
Covid-19 lockdown: India Inc to begin work under curbs, some wait
The index fell to 42.9 in the quarter, against 59 in the previous quarter

The index comprises current conditions index and expectations index both of which saw sharp decline

Confidence index of India Inc fell to the lowest level in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 due to the situations created by Covid-19, according to a survey done by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry. The index fell to 42.9 in the quarter, against 59 in the previous quarter. It had stood at 37.8 in the second quarter of 2008-09, when India saw ripple effects of the global financial crisis. The index comprises current conditions index and expectations index both of which saw sharp decline.

