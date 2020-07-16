Covid-19 impact: Jewellery retailers take up digital channel to boost sales

-
ALSO READ
India's jewellery demand dips 41% to 11-year low in March quarter: WGC
Covid-19 lockdown: Jewellers reaching out to customers via online offers
Akshaya Tritiya was never so dull for jewellery industry: IBJA president
Economists bet on solid rebound after world recovers from Covid-19 crisis
World coronavirus dispatch: How the wealth management industry is changing
-
Jewellery retailers in India are re-evaluating their brick and mortar business model and implementing omni-channel approach with an enhanced digital strategy to boost sales, says a report.
The World Gold Council in a report titled 'Online gold market in India' said the Covid-19 disruption has caused jewellery retailers India to re-evaluate their existing business model and noted that online retail adoption accelerated during Covid-19 across categories.
"Though relatively nascent at 1-2 per cent, the online gold market in India is witnessing an enormous push from both digital players who see this as an opportunity and large jewellers who see this as a necessary supplement to their brick and mortar model," WGC Managing Director, India, Somasundaram PR said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU