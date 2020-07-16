Covid-19 impact: Jewellery retailers take up digital channel to boost sales

Jewellery retailers in India are re-evaluating their brick and mortar business model and implementing omni-channel approach with an enhanced digital strategy to boost sales, says a report.

The in a report titled 'Online gold market in India' said the Covid-19 disruption has caused jewellery retailers India to re-evaluate their existing business model and noted that online retail adoption accelerated during Covid-19 across categories.



"Though relatively nascent at 1-2 per cent, the online gold market in India is witnessing an enormous push from both digital players who see this as an opportunity and large jewellers who see this as a necessary supplement to their brick and mortar model," WGC Managing Director, India, Somasundaram PR said.