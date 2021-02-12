Covid-19 impact: Lufthansa lays off 103 of its 135 cabin crew in India

-
ALSO READ
Air ticket refund, international flights in Unlock 5: Key updates to know
Vaccine passport: A ticket to fly around the world amid Covid-19 pandemic
Lufthansa cancels flights to India after govt proposes more curbs
Covid-19 likely to impact 5% IT employees in India, take away 200,000 jobs
Covid-19 impact: Railways looks to FinMin for pension liabilities
-
Lufthansa has sacked 103 of its 135 cabin crew in India as Covid-19 has disrupted air travel and reduced fleet requirement.
The German carrier, which operated 42 flights per week to India prior to lockdown, now operates 10 services per week under an air travel bubble. The flight attendants in India were put on two years leave without pay, but the airline finally decided to lay them off as it was unable to negotiate a settlement with them. The airline has retained 32 permanent crew members in India, it is learnt.
Affected crew members termed the sacking unfair and plan to protest against it in Delhi on Friday. "The crew were put on two years leave without pay due to Covid-19. All that we were asking was an assurance that staff will be retained on completion of two years and there will be no termination. But the airline was unwilling to give an assurance. They terminated us without notice. No such terminations have happened in Germany," said one of the affected crew member.
Lufthansa, in a statement, said its restructuring is not restricted to a single market. " Given our current cash burn of several hundred million euros every month, Lufthansa- like all airlines worldwide - must take steps to secure its future. Since we must plan with 150 fewer aircraft in the long run (by 2025) it follows that required cabin staff in all our markets is also affected. Even now, low demand for international air travel resulting particularly from government restrictions leaves cabin staff with little or no work," the airline said in a statement.
"We had signed an agreement with the Indian union providing for two years of unpaid leave with Lufthansa continuing to provide the local health insurance even for enrolled family members. Unfortunately consent to the agreement was revoked by the union on December 31. Indian cabin crew with unlimited contracts are not affected as Lufthansa was able to reach individual agreements with these flight attendants," it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU