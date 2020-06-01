Covid-19 impact: May car sales collapse to just a fifth of last year

A month after reporting a zero to near-zero sales, automakers started dispatches in May. The month’s sales however were only a fifth of last year’s as production at most manufacturers resumed only after May 15. Also, the ramp up at plants across the country was restricted due to a broken supply chain, and induced restrictions.

Car market leader India dispatched 13,865 units in the domestic market during the month. This is a little more than what the company produced in just three days before the pandemic hit the country and was announced.

RC Bhargava, chairman, said the volume ramp up will be gradual pointing out that the trend seen so far doesn’t make him pessimistic about the future. “So far, the ramp of demand, production and sales looks quite reasonable but it’s not going to jump up to the old levels anytime soon, it will be a gradual increase.” He expects volumes to reach the pre-Covid-19 levels of 2091-20 only in the second half of the year.



Given the current scenario, everyone would have problems in ramping up production to normal levels. “It will take time to understand whether demand is ahead of supplies or it’s the other way round. In two months’ time we will have a reasonable idea what the year looks like.”

There is a reasonable chance that the production in the second half of the year should reach the same levels as 2019-20.

Maruti’s low production volumes are also attributable to the limited number of production days and a phased resumption of production at its facilities.

The company resumed its manufacturing operations at its Manesar and Gurugram facilities from May 12 and 18th respectively. Production at Suzuki Motor Gujarat resumed from 25th. The unit manufactures cars on a contract basis for

Some of the other manufacturers which released the sales volumes also saw a steep drop in their sales volumes compared to last year.

Volumes at Hyundai Motor, Mahindra and Mahindra and Toyota Kirloskar also collapsed. It dropped by 84, 81 and 86 per cent respectively during the month over a year ago period, the said.

Said Veejay Nakra, chief executive, automotive division at M&M: “Our performance during May has been muted, due to the challenges the industry is facing.” M&M has opened 70 per cent of it dealerships. Nakra said the company is seeing initial traction for its commercial vehicles and SUV brands such as the Bolero and Scorpio. Mahindra is hopeful that as the country unlocks, demand will gain traction in the coming months.

But analysts said the road to recovery will be long and tough. “Despite a pent up demand, which had started building from Mid-March, retail sales at all remained muted during the month,” said Mitul Shah, vice president research at Reliance Securities. Buyers are not forthcoming in purchasing new vehicles amid poor economic conditions and uncertainties ahead. He expects sales rebound in the second half.

Amid a recessionary outlook for the current fiscal year, India’s economic growth fell to 3.1 per cent — the lowest in 17 years in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, with private investment and manufacturing hit hard even as there was the Covid-19 for only few days in March.

This pulled down gross domestic product (GDP) growth to an 11-year low of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20. This was lower than the government projection of 5 per cent in both first and second advance estimates.

Rating agency ICRA expects the full year volumes for passenger vehicles to drop 22-25 per cent. “India’s PV industry has been severely jolted by Covid-19 impact. The volumes of first two months of FY21 wiped off,” it said on Monday.