Covid-19 impact: Media auditing grows as firms scrutinise budgets

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world of advertising and marketing, forcing companies to take a long hard look at their overall budgets. While the demand by marketers for greater return on their investments has always been there, scrutiny levels have never been this high.

A report by TAM Adex last week shows that average ad volumes per day in July of 2020 grew by 9 per cent compared to June. But, in value terms, the growth wasn't substantial, say experts, as companies increasingly pushed for more discounts on advertisement rates. The situation has been ...