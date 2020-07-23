Covid-19 impact: More and more companies updating offer documents

making public offerings of securities are making changes to already filed documents, reflecting an altered business environment following the pandemic.

Financial services firm Angel Broking and the office space provider Mindspace Business Parks’ real estate investment trust have both seen addendums over the last one month.

A person handling new issues said that addendums are generally unusual since initial public offers (IPOs) happen within 3-6 months after the initial filing.

“During this time things don’t change that much. But we have had a black swan event this year. The regulator is kind enough to allow such addendums as opposed to directing to re-file the document. As a regulator, it has been supportive. It can simply say re-file. But thankfully it is not not doing it,” said the person.

Angel Broking had less than a tenth of its workers going to the office during the lockdown. Disruption was avoided by using appropriate protocols to allow employees to work from home, according to the note. The broking business has reportedly seen a boost during the lockdown. Monthly additions surged for the first quarter of the financial year ending in June 2021 (Q1FY21) said the updated document.

“Our average monthly client additions in Q1FY21 was 115,565 against an average monthly addition of 46,676 in FY20, registering a growth of 147.59%.

The robustness and scalability of our digital ecosystem was also tested during Q1 FY21 as we experienced an increase of 2.48 times, 2.21 times and 1.96 times in our average daily logins on our mobile application, average daily traded clients and average fund transfer during this period respectively,” it said in its July 17 addendum.

The addendum to Mindspace Business Parks real estate investment trust filings mentioned the impact on the commercial real estate sector and uncertainty around the pandemic.

“The delay in decision making for expansion, along with a delay in construction activities would have a short-term impact on the demand, delay in supply and the consequent impact on the rental growth rate in the Indian office markets,” said the June 25 note available on the regulator’s website.

Experts say that the changes to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) are required to ensure that investors are acting on information which is current and relevant.

“Issuing addendums is a way to update to the public about material information that has come to light since the filing of the offer document. Addendums are treated as an extension of the offer document and carry the same liability,” said Vishal Yaduvanshi, Partner, IndusLaw.

“The current pandemic, coupled with restriction on business operations, has created uncertainty so far as future financial performance is concerned. This circumstances could eventually also impact the demand and hence business projections. Since the above impact could be material, an addendum to the disclosures in the DRHP becomes necessary to enable investors to take a conscious and well informed investment decision,” said Moin Ladha, Partner, Khaitan & Co.

A number of have filed for initial public offers even amid volatility. These include companies from sectors including information technology, pharmaceuticals and construction. Each faced different challenges in recent months suggests analyst commentary. They included sourcing of raw materials, a changed environment in terms of working from home and availability of labour.

There are 33 companies which already have regulatory approval for IPOs or further public offers (FPOs). They are looking to raise at least Rs 33,406.24 crore show numbers from primary market tracker Prime Database. Their challenges include slower growth and falling demand (see table).