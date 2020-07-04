Covid-19 impact: Oyo sends letter granting ESOPs to all employees

Hotels & Homes has decided to make each of its employees a shareholder of the startup by granting 'deep-discounted ESOPs'.



In a letter sent to all employees, it read they would be receiving deep discounted (comparable to restricted stock units or RSUs) at pre-determined prices with effect from June 1. Business Standard had reviewed a copy of the letter.



"'This step is unprecedented in the history of both in terms of number of people covered through grant of stock options and also the terms of ESOP 2018." the letter said. The company also said Covid-19 pandemic has had a "deep impact" on its business and the was one of the steps to ensure company's long term sucess and sustenance.



"The RSUs will have a deeply discounted price of Rs 10 per share and will have a cliff vesting period of 1 year from date of grant," according to the letter, which was signed by Oyo’s Chief of Human Resources Dinesh Ramamurthi. The decision was, however, yet to be approved by the Soft Bank-funded startup’s board and other shareholders.



The move comes even as decided to lay off a large number of its employees in the US last week but reward them with stock options.



Earlier in May, Oyo Hotel and Homes has allotted ESOP worth $20 million to its employee’s welfare trust, and passed a resolution to approve allotment of 388 equity shares under the company’s ESOP 2018 plan.The company allotted these shares to Dinesh Ramamurthi, and also the trustee of Oravel Stays Employee Welfare Trust on behalf of employees who sent the exercise notices for vested options.