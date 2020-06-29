Covid-19 impact: Reliance Brands pushes direct sales to boost business

With several stores locked down and most of its products falling in the discretionary spend category, the country’s biggest luxury retail player Reliance Brands faced a zero sales scenario until it went into the direct sales mode.

Through a blend of online events, video-guided tours and parties, and digital catalogues called “flipbooks”, the company’s sales have awakened after the easing of the lockdown. On the back of thousands of WhatsApp messages, and at least 700 video calls, Reliance Brands sold close to 12,000 products across brands to 3,400 customers ...