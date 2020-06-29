JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tech firms' business with Huawei under threat over Indo-China row

Spencer's Retail posts Rs 49.45 crore pre-tax loss in March quarter
Business Standard

Brands turn to packaging and presentation to gain trust, confidence

Packaging innovations that ensure safety and damage-free, clean delivery are emerging as new avenues for brand building

Topics
consumer sentiment | Amazon | Big Basket

Vinay Umarji  |  Ahmedabad 

From home grown e-commerce major Flipkart to global cola giants such as Coca-Cola, the brand story during the pandemic is as much about the packaging, as it is about the product. As consumers put safety above all else, packaging innovations that ensure safety and damage-free, clean delivery are emerging as new avenues for brand building.

And everything, from safety shields that keep employees and customers safe to the material used to keep the product from spilling over or getting contaminated, is a part of the brand narrative. For instance, Coca Cola chose to launch its spiced ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 22:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU