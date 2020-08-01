JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Wholesale auto sales make comeback in July, 88% jump for Maruti over June
Business Standard

Covid-19 impact: Suzuki Motorcycle July sales fall 50% to 34,412 units

The company had sold a total of 69,236 units in the same month last year

Topics
Suzuki Motorcycle India | Two-wheeler market | Lockdown

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suzuki Motorcycle unveils new Access 125, upgrades Gixxer
Domestic sales were at 31,421 units last month, as against 62,366 units in July 2019, down 50 per cent, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Saturday reported 50 per cent decline in total sales at 34,412 units in July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had sold a total of 69,236 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 31,421 units last month, as against 62,366 units in July 2019, down 50 per cent, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

The company said it exported 2,991 units in July 2020.

"With the unlock phase, the automobile industry is now marching towards normalcy in terms of production, distribution and sales while continuing to adhere to all the precautionary measures. From August 2020, we will try our best to achieve pre-Covid-19 production and sales volume," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.


He further said, "the gradual increase in our sales that we witnessed in only the second full month of resuming manufacturing operations has been made possible after the launch of our doorstep sales and after sales service program 'Suzuki at Your Doorstep'."


Considering that these days most customers search about a Suzuki product online before purchasing, the company has added the digital model of sales as well, Hirao added.

The online platform is currently operational across 279 dealerships, the company said.
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 16:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU