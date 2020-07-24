HMSI crosses 1.1 mn sales in India for BS-VI compliant two wheelers

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle crosses 300,000 sales milestone of BS-VI two-wheelers
HMSI recalls BS-VI Activa 125 to replace cooling fan cover, oil gauge
Honda Motorcycle launch BS-VI compliant Shine, price starts at Rs 67,857
BS-VI transition pulls down two-wheeler sales in Feb, but exports pick up
Honda Cars' domestic sales dip 71% in January, ramps up BS-VI production
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said it has crossed 11 lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market for BS-VI compliant two-wheelers.
The company said it had ended 2019-20 fiscal with sales of over 6.5 lakh units of BS-VI compliant two-wheelers.
It's a matter of great pride for us at Honda, that our 11 advanced BS-VI models have won the vote of confidence and created a new joy of riding among customers across India," HMSI Director - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.
The company's product portfolio stands out as the industry's most diverse starting from 110cc scooters and motorcycles going up to 1,100cc premium adventure bikes, he added. "As many customers are now preferring personal mobility for safety and hygiene in the challenging times of new normal, Honda is unlocking new value with its many initiatives like online bookings, and attractive retail finance schemes," Guleria said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)