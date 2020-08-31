Covid-19 impact: Talent hunt makes BPM services companies move to 'Bharat'

It’s not always that workplaces move closer to the workforce, especially when the latter is located in semi-urban or rural areas. But, thanks to the reverse migration seen during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, business process management (BPM) services companies are seeing reason to set up centres in smaller cities and towns.

In the past four-five months, majority of the workforce employed in diverse sectors in metros and large cities have moved back to their native places. There are chances that many of them won’t come back at all, owing to perception that cities are ...