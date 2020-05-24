Covid-19 lockdown: Entrants strike gold at bottom of the television pyramid

Why would anyone launch a TV channel in the middle of a lockdown? Because the Rs 3,000-crore free-to-air television market is waiting to be taken. And, there is no time like the present. Many are home and TV viewership is constantly rising.

Of India’s 836 million TV viewers, about 240 million watch only free-to-air channels. These could be in 38 million homes that have DD Freedish, a free DTH platform, or 15 million cable homes that do not take any pay channel. They bring in over half of India’s total TV viewership going by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data. Most ...