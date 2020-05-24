JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate will ride out the crisis: CEO Gopalakrishnan
Business Standard

Covid-19 lockdown: Entrants strike gold at bottom of the television pyramid

First serious competitor to Dangal's dominance of Hindi audiences is here - Shemaroo

Topics
Coronavirus | Shemaroo Entertainment | BARC

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar  |  New Delhi 

Why would anyone launch a TV channel in the middle of a lockdown? Because the Rs 3,000-crore free-to-air television market is waiting to be taken. And, there is no time like the present. Many are home and TV viewership is constantly rising.

Of India’s 836 million TV viewers, about 240 million watch only free-to-air channels. These could be in 38 million homes that have DD Freedish, a free DTH platform, or 15 million cable homes that do not take any pay channel. They bring in over half of India’s total TV viewership going by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data. Most ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 22:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU