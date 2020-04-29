Covid-19: Order inflow a concern for capital goods, construction companies

As Covid-19 casts a long shadow on fresh investment, capital goods companies and construction firms in the country may be staring at a weaker order inflow this year. Some capital goods companies have orders that will yield revenues lower than in the previous financial year.

Road-construction companies, with an outstanding order book of Rs 6,000-8,000 crore, however, can stay busy longer even if new orders dry up. The run rate of execution for capital goods companies is arrived at using a ratio of annual revenue to orders. “Most capital goods companies have an ...