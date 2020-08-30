Covid-19 prescription: Pharma players shift their focus over the counter

Over the counter consumer health business have been a key focus area for pharma firms in the recent past. In fact, last year saw quite a few prescription (Rx) products switch over to OTC portfolio of leading pharmaceutical firms like Lupin and Cipla.

Consumer health products do not require prescription from doctors and can be purchased over the counter (OTC). With the Covid-19 pandemic raging, analysts expect the focus on OTC brands to continue as doctor connect is limited. In its FY20 annual report, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, one of the top ten consumer health companies in ...