Coronavirus LIVE: India Covid-19 cases at 3,539,712, death toll 63,657
Coronavirus latest news: India is likely to get an approved coronavirus vaccine by early 2021. The country's total coronavirus case count is now at 3,539,712. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
FILE PIC: Healthcare workers in a mobile van screening people during a campaign for coronavirus disease, in Mumbai | PTI photo
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India on Saturday recorded 76,472 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,539,712. The country's trajectory of daily new cases of the coronavirus disease is now the highest ever recorded by any country. This means that the outbreak in India currently is worse than it was at the peak in the United States (US) – the worst-hit nation in the world. The country has overtaken Mexico as the nation with 3rd-highest Covid deaths. The death toll now stands at 63,657.
The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21. However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.
Five most affected Indian states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (747,995), Tamil Nadu (409,238), Andhra Pradesh (403,616), Karnataka (318,000), and Uttar Pradesh (213,824) and Delhi (1,69,412).
Coronavirus world update: As many as 25,153,562 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 17,276,321 have recovered, and 845,925 have died so far. The US, which has 6,136,955 cases, is followed by Brazil, which has 3,846,965.
