Covid enhanced diversity, inclusion initiatives of businesses: Intel study

of all kinds have had to rethink their working due to the pandemic, many going through tough times, but one area that has probably unexpectedly seen a positive impact is diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), a new study by has found.

As many as 81 per cent survey respondents in India believe the workplace disruptions driven by the pandemic have had a positive impact on DE&I in their organisation, suggesting that Indian business leaders are confident in their trajectory to achieving DE&I goals.

About 69 per cent of survey participants who have set DE&I goals said they want to achieve them in the next two years, and 77 per cent of those are confident in the company’s ability to do so – compared to 66 per cent of business leaders globally.

The survey, conducted among over 3,000 business leaders in 17 countries, included the views of more than 200 in India.

Another finding of the study was 71 per cent respondents said their organisation has significantly adapted DE&I initiatives for a hybrid workforce.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the core of Intel’s business, purpose and culture and technology is the driving force that binds them together,” said Anjali Rao, Senior Director -Human Resources, India.

She added: “This survey sheds light on the fact that with the right mindset and a culture that promotes employee wellbeing and technology, we can accelerate the journey toward a more diverse and inclusive workforce. As organizations plan for the next phase of work — whether remote, in-person, or hybrid — leaders need to continue thinking differently about DE&I. is committed to driving inclusion within our organization, as well as in the industry.”

The top reason for the 16 per cent business leaders indicating a negative impact on DE&I progress was that remote work has made inclusivity challenging.

Over half (51 per cent) of respondents said that exploring how technology might help bolster their DE&I commitments is one of their top three priorities in the next 12 months.

As many as 66 per cent respondents said that remote working and digitalisation has made it easier to hire from underrepresented groups, and 57 per cent said that the acceleration of digital transformation spurred by the pandemic has encouraged the adoption of new tools that will support inclusivity.

On the other hand, 55 per cent of those who have indicated a Covid-driven negative impact on DE&I said that working remotely has made inclusivity more challenging.

In terms of barriers to success, 45 per cent said that a lack of investment in the tools and technologies to innovate is a key challenge that could prevent their company from reaching its DE&I goals.

Half the respondents said that more employee training, development and support is critical in helping their business reach its DE&I goals and 63 per cent believe that more awareness and inclusive language in products and documentation could help achieve their DE&I goals.

Further, 48 per cent of those surveyed said their organisation has introduced new DE&I training for senior leadership over the past year and have made significant changes to them since remote work began in 2020 in order to adapt to changing work environments.