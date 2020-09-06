Covid triggers wave of innovations as consumers turn finicky about hygiene

Over the past few months, Megha Ranade, 35, has been worried that the fruits and vegetables she brings home may not be safe for consumption. Her fears have been triggered in part by the infectious nature of the coronavirus (Covid-19), known to spread easily across surfaces. While she monitors everything that comes home, fruits and vegetables seem to escape this all.

Her search ends at the foot of a fruit and veggie cleaner that she discovers online. Ranade's experience is something that most people have been through, since the Covid-19 pandemic began in India. The need to ...