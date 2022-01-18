Creator economy start-up AppX raises $1.3 mn in YCombinator-led round

-
ALSO READ
Indian SaaS industry is gearing up to move onto global platforms
Not like children's books, learning kit books to attract GST: AAR
Indian SaaS startup Freshworks raises $1 bn via 'superstar' IPO in US
Employees made us who we are, they are equal owners: Freshworks CEO
SaaS Labs raises $17 mn to expand customer base, hire team members globally
-
Creator economy start-up AppX has raised $1.3 million in a funding round led by YCombinator. The company plans to utilise the fresh funds to increase its product offerings to help more creators monetise, roll out their own tokens and expand internationally.
Global Founders Capital, Rocket Internet, Soma Capital, Shrug VC, Lenny Rachitsky, James Beshara and TDV Partners also participated in the funding round.
Founded in January 2020 by Sameer Sadana and Anuj Gupta, AppX helps content creators monetise via their own personal mobile applications and websites, wherein creators can sell their e-books, courses, NFTs and run their e-commerce businesses. The company is currently targeting creators with over 10,000 followers on platforms like Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube, and more such social media platforms.
Sameer Sadana, founder and CEO of AppX, said, “The creator economy space is a booming sector with market opportunity worth $100 billion. Creators and influencers regularly interact with their fans on social media, and thus require a mobile-first storefront that could help provide premium offerings to their followers."
"To cater to this demand, we have built a SaaS platform that empowers these creators to see revenue streams beyond digital ads. We are delighted with the trust instilled in us and AppX’s vision by our investors," he added.
Working with creators in domains such as edtech, fitness, gaming, and skill development, currently the company has a network of more than 3,000 creators that are using the AppX products to monetize their social media following. Creators and influencers have already earned over $10 million till now using products created by AppX, the company said.
AppX is also planning to launch a platform where creators can launch their online businesses in less than 10 minutes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU