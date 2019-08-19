Credit rating agencies likely to get access to loan default details

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to come up with a framework for credit-rating agencies (CRAs) to enable them to seek information from lenders or other institutions about loan repayment or possible default by a debtor.

According to a source, Sebi is planning to amend the regulations on CRAs by adding a clause in the agreement between an issuer and a rater to provide an ‘explicit consent’ from the issuer to obtain information related to loans, repayment, delay, etc. from banks or other lending institutions. At present, banks do not ...