JUST IN
Before death, Jhunjhunwala family became Akasa's biggest shareholders
Toyota doubles down on hybrid bet in India, low-cost models to surface soon
Brokerages expect Trent to be on growth runway after strong Q1 results
Firms rev up plans to build massive battery storage capacity to power EVs
Ikea to open small city outlets along with mega formats in India
Apple, Google, Amazon India execs to depose before House panel today
Vijay Shekhar Sharma to continue as Paytm's MD & CEO for another 5 yrs
ONGC prepares for 3rd interim chairman in a row; 9 shortlisted for top job
Zomato apologises over Hrithik Roshan's controversial 'Mahakal thali' ad
Vijay Shekhar Sharma re-appointed as Paytm MD for another five years
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Before death, Jhunjhunwala family became Akasa's biggest shareholders
Business Standard

Credit Suisse names Dixit Joshi chief financial officer, replaces Mathers

Joshi will take over on October 1

Topics
Credit Suisse | India's chief financial officers

Claudia Maedler | Bloomberg 

credit suisse
Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group AG appointed Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer to replace David Mathers who decided to step down as the lender prepares for a broad shakeup after a string of losses.

Joshi will take over on Oct. 1, the Swiss bank said in a statement.

The firm also named Francesca McDonagh as group chief operating officer from Sept. 19 and Michael J. Rongetti as ad-interim chief executive officer of the asset management division. Francesco de Ferrari will become CEO of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Read our full coverage on Credit Suisse

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 11:29 IST

`
.