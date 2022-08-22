Credit Suisse names Dixit Joshi chief financial officer, replaces Mathers

Group AG appointed Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer to replace David Mathers who decided to step down as the lender prepares for a broad shakeup after a string of losses.



Joshi will take over on Oct. 1, the Swiss bank said in a statement.

The firm also named Francesca McDonagh as group chief operating officer from Sept. 19 and Michael J. Rongetti as ad-interim chief executive officer of the asset management division. Francesco de Ferrari will become CEO of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.