Credit Suisse names Dixit Joshi chief financial officer, replaces Mathers

-
ALSO READ
UP's future safe in Akhilesh Yadav's hands: Mayank Joshi after joining SP
Ashishkumar Chauhan takes charge as MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange
Govt trying to save 'big fish': Mayawati on transfer controversy in UP
BJP Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Inflation expected to average 5.4% in FY23, says CRISIL's DK Joshi
-
Credit Suisse Group AG appointed Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer to replace David Mathers who decided to step down as the lender prepares for a broad shakeup after a string of losses.
Joshi will take over on Oct. 1, the Swiss bank said in a statement.
The firm also named Francesca McDonagh as group chief operating officer from Sept. 19 and Michael J. Rongetti as ad-interim chief executive officer of the asset management division. Francesco de Ferrari will become CEO of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 11:29 IST