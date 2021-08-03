Cricket legend Virender Sehwag's brand 'VS by Sehwag' gets into e-commerce

Virender Sehwag, one of India's greatest opening batsmen, is entering the online and e-commerce space. Sehwag’s activewear and sportswear brand, ‘VS by Sehwag’, aims to acquire five million customers by 2026. The new online store houses the brand’s range of athleisure and cricket equipment products, making it just a click away for millions of Viru fans and fitness enthusiasts across Bharat, to have the products delivered home. It is looking to achieve Rs 100 crore in revenue through Omni-channel retail, over the next three years.

VS, an acronym for and also the brand of the same name, was launched in 2020, to offer an affordable line-up in athleisure, while matching or even exceeding the quality and comfort of established global brands. It derives its tenets from the batting maestro’s philosophy. The brand said it is enabling consumers ‘uncompromise’ on either quality or price and demonstrates that high-quality merchandise can be delivered at a fraction of the perceived cost.

“VS has been conceived to cater to the fitness and sporting needs of millions of young people across India who need the right material, quality, fit and design in athleisure to go about their regimens, but end up compromising either on quality or price, owing to a gap in the segment,” said “It was either a big brand with quality products and too steep a price or a lesser brand at a lower price band, with subnormal quality- in either case, shoppers had to compromise on one factor or the other.”

This is where ‘VS by Sehwag’ comes into the picture. The brand said it is offering the best quality products at honest and best prices. Sehwag said the brand has been able to achieve this by not passing on costs that add no value to the customer, on to the customer.

“The PAN-India launch of ‘VS by Sehwag’ today, through online channels is a significant milestone in the brand’s journey so far,” said Sehwag. “I am extremely proud and elated to have been closely associated with it, carefully inspecting the design and durability of each product till a piece of fabric or kit did not feel ‘3D ready’ to me.”

In keeping with Sehwag’s legacy, VS wear and gear will be an active player in the ‘mass’ segment. The brand said it would be delivering uncompromising quality, performance and style at a great value while striving to swing for the fences and be fearless in its pursuits.

The online launch coincides with the opening up of over 30 products across VS Wear, a collection of tracks, t-shirts, jackets and shorts and VS Gear, a range of cricket bats, gloves and pads. The entire collection of the merchandise will only be in solid colours, in line with the simplicity of the brand’s founder. Each style has been launched in six colours and made with rich compact cotton, giving a soft touch and strength to the garment and made available for Rs 499-1,099.