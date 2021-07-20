Crisil chief Ashu Suyash to quit after 6 yrs at helm; to start new venture

-
Ashu Suyash, managing director and chief executive of Crisil Ltd will hang up her boots by the end of September after being at helm for six years in the country's largest rating agency.
She will start a new venture. However, Crisil did not disclose details on the nature of the venture.
Amish Mehta will assume the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1. He has served as Crisil’s Chief Operating Officer since 2017 and will work closely with Suyash to ensure a seamless transition, Crisil said in a statement.
Mehta joined Crisil as President and Chief Financial Officer in 2014 and assumed his current responsibility as COO in 2017.
Crisil said that in accordance with the succession plan and after careful consideration, the board unanimously decided on Mehta’s appointment.
Suyash had joined Crisil in 2015 after serving as CEO of L&T Investment Management Ltd and L&T Capital Markets Ltd. Her professional experiences also include serving as CEO of Fidelity’s mutual fund business in India and leadership roles during her 15-year career at Citigroup.
She has been continually ranked as one of the Top 50 Women in Business in Asia and India by a number of organisations.
Mehta has over two decades of experience across telecommunications, oil and gas, FMCG and business advisory services.
He has held leadership roles in finance, general management and business in a variety of organisations including BP/Castrol India, EY and ExxonMobil. He was Chief Financial Officer at Indus Towers prior to joining Crisil.
