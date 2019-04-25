Crisis-hit Jet Airways asks govt to protect international traffic rights

Jet Airways has asked the Union aviation ministry to not release its international traffic rights to rival carriers. Doing so, says the insolvent and now-grounded airline, would affect investor bids for it and harm investor interest. Jet had the largest share of India’s foreign air traffic even in 2017-18, at 13.8 per cent.

Last week, after lender-banks rejected a request for emergency funding, it announced a suspension of all flight operations. Traffic rights or seat entitlements on air routes abroad, are exchanged between governments through formal Air Service Agreements. These ...