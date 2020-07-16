Responding to the consumer: When and how firms should react to criticism

When Hindustan Unilever de­cided to drop the word “Fair” from the well-en­trenched Fair & Lovely, it explained its decision using the terms “inclusive” and “diverse”.

That it was facing sustained criticism for promoting “fairness” as a virtue was known, but whether the Black Lives Matter movement provided a strong final nudge to take such a drastic step remained unaddressed in its communication. Either way, here was a company that responded to criticism taking a major step as did Nestle by taking off its instant noo­dles Maggi ...